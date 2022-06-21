Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 5,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 15,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares in the last quarter.

