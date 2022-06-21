Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.17. 5,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares during the period.

