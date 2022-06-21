Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.82

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.82 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.53 ($0.12). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,484,496 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £23.09 million and a P/E ratio of 26.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In related news, insider Jonathan Neale purchased 199,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £19,987 ($24,481.87).

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and critical communications market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an e-band transceiver module; Cerus, a power amplifier for long range e-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

