Financial Contrast: 23andMe (ME) and Its Peers

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) is one of 944 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 23andMe to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 23andMe and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50 23andMe Competitors 2595 12291 38435 606 2.69

23andMe currently has a consensus price target of 5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 127.32%. Given 23andMe’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 23andMe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 23andMe and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe $271.89 million -$217.49 million -4.05 23andMe Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.66

23andMe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 23andMe. 23andMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

23andMe has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe -79.99% -25.41% -19.22% 23andMe Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.33% -9.10%

Summary

23andMe peers beat 23andMe on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No.3) Limited to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize promising drugs. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

