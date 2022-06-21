Financial Contrast: Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Azure Power Global and Broadscale Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $208.30 million 2.83 -$57.30 million ($0.86) -14.19 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Broadscale Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azure Power Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -17.23% -1.14% -0.18% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Azure Power Global and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus target price of $32.88, suggesting a potential upside of 169.47%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Broadscale Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 45 utility scale projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,990 MWs. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

