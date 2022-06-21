Financial Review: Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) versus Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Talkspace and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Talkspace
|-60.31%
|-49.10%
|-40.27%
|Pear Therapeutics
|N/A
|-289.70%
|-32.24%
This table compares Talkspace and Pear Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Talkspace
|$113.67 million
|2.16
|-$62.74 million
|($1.41)
|-1.12
|Pear Therapeutics
|$4.21 million
|68.56
|-$65.14 million
|N/A
|N/A
Talkspace has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talkspace and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Talkspace
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2.33
|Pear Therapeutics
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 199.58%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 462.20%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Talkspace.
Risk and Volatility
Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Pear Therapeutics beats Talkspace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Talkspace (Get Rating)
Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.
About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.