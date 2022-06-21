Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.82). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.85), with a volume of 7,031 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233. The company has a market cap of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.
About Findel (LON:FDL)
