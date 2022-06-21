Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.63.

FTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,700.

FTT stock opened at C$29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$28.37 and a 12-month high of C$40.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.07.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.8343419 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

