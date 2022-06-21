Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Neil Martin Stevens Purchases 17,537 Shares

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Neil Martin Stevens bought 17,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £35,249.37 ($43,176.59).
Shares of LON FNTL opened at GBX 201.02 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fintel Plc has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 255.22 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of £206.80 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83.
About Fintel (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.