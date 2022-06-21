Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Neil Martin Stevens Purchases 17,537 Shares

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Neil Martin Stevens bought 17,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £35,249.37 ($43,176.59).

Shares of LON FNTL opened at GBX 201.02 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fintel Plc has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 255.22 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of £206.80 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

Get Fintel alerts:

About Fintel (Get Rating)

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech. The Intermediary Services segment offers compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.