First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.30

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.30 and traded as low as C$14.32. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 826,612 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

