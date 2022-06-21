First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.70

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.70 and traded as low as $15.82. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 111 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,184.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

