First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.20 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

FF stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. 136,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,392. First Mining Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

