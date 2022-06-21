First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 568,980 shares.The stock last traded at $129.50 and had previously closed at $125.28.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the third quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the third quarter worth $1,180,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

