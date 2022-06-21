First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 61,165 shares.The stock last traded at $99.56 and had previously closed at $98.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,397,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

