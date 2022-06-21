FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Up 0.1%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

