FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Up 0.1%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.15% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

