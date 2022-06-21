Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

FISV traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,776. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

