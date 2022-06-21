FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Up 8.2%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 1,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 756,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 10.76%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

