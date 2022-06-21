Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £138 ($169.03) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £138 ($169.03) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($164.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($189.86) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £145 ($177.61).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,444 ($103.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.85 billion and a PE ratio of -35.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,673.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,737.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($93.09) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($199.35).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

