Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £138.20

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £134.50 ($164.75) to £138.20 ($169.28) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($189.86) to £138 ($169.03) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($195.86) to £126 ($154.34) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14,280.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 17,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

