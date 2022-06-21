Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Up 9%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
Several brokerages have commented on FHTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The company has a market cap of $539.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 36.0% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.