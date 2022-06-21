Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Up 9%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Several brokerages have commented on FHTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $539.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.25). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 36.0% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

