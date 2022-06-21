Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSE:FTP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.36. Fortress Paper shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 5,525 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.36.
Fortress Paper Company Profile (TSE:FTP)
Featured Articles
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.