Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 603,767 shares.The stock last traded at $140.79 and had previously closed at $139.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

