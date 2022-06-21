Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.89 and traded as low as C$12.77. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 730,963 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.15.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.67%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.