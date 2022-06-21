Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $7.00. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

