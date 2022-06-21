Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $7.00. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 0.48.
About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.
