Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €51.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €51.00 ($53.68) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.37 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €49.81 ($52.43). 488,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.10 ($52.74) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($74.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.20 and its 200-day moving average is €57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

