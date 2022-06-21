Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.66

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €57.66 ($60.69) and traded as low as €49.44 ($52.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €49.44 ($52.04), with a volume of 1,562,357 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.66.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

