Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 481,331 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

