Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 481,331 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $25.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
