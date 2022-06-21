Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.24

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 253250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($98.95) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($36.32) to €33.30 ($35.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.