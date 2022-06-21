Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.24

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 253250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($98.95) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($36.32) to €33.30 ($35.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.18.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
