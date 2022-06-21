Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.83. Frontline shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 51,289 shares changing hands.
FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.80 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
