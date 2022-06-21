Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.83. Frontline shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 51,289 shares changing hands.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Get Frontline alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.80 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.