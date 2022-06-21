FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Insider Jeremy French Sells 1,512,746 Shares

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy French sold 1,512,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £2,117,844.40 ($2,594,125.92).

FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 146.12 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.01. FRP Advisory Group plc has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £355.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

