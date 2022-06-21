FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.60

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.60 and traded as low as $20.18. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 614 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGLD. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 142,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

