Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 519,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,767,506 shares.The stock last traded at $9.23 and had previously closed at $8.60.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
