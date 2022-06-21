Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 519,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,767,506 shares.The stock last traded at $9.23 and had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1,247.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 3,389,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,169 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,859,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

