Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.43. Approximately 35,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,215,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Futu from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

