Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.39. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 3,908 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Future FinTech Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

