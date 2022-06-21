Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.39. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 3,908 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.
About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)
Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Future FinTech Group (FTFT)
