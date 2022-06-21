Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Stephanie Lai Purchases 41,767 Shares

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Lai purchased 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,032.05 ($33,355.59).
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Future Generation Investment’s payout ratio is 30.15%.
About Future Generation Investment (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.