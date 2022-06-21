Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Stephanie Lai Purchases 41,767 Shares

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Lai purchased 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,032.05 ($33,355.59).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Future Generation Investment’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

