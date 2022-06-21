FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. Barclays lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($7.59) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glencore from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.10) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,074.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

