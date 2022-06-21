FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Renault SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Renault in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renault’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Renault alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Renault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.