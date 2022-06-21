FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.06.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

