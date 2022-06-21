FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after buying an additional 2,123,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after buying an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,687,000 after buying an additional 508,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

