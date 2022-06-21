G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

