Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Gaia alerts:

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.58. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $10,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.