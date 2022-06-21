Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.58. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.42.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $10,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.