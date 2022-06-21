Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.36. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.