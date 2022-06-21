Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.11 and last traded at C$7.03. Approximately 155,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 891,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.56. The company has a market cap of C$794.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.73.
About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Featured Articles
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.