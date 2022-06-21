Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.11 and last traded at C$7.03. Approximately 155,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 891,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.56. The company has a market cap of C$794.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.73.

In other news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$634,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,229,409.53. Also, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$91,832.94. Insiders sold a total of 70,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,399 over the last three months.

About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.