Gambling.com Group (GAMB) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gambling.com Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Gambling.com Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gambling.com Group
|$42.32 million
|$12.45 million
|27.57
|Gambling.com Group Competitors
|$3.74 billion
|$52.84 million
|6.86
Profitability
This table compares Gambling.com Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gambling.com Group
|24.76%
|18.59%
|15.74%
|Gambling.com Group Competitors
|-151.91%
|-80.01%
|-26.04%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Gambling.com Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gambling.com Group
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Gambling.com Group Competitors
|99
|748
|1667
|40
|2.65
Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 65.59%. Given Gambling.com Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.
