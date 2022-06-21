Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.99. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 10,348 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.85.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
