Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.99. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 10,348 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

