Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Lowered to $265.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

IT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Shares of IT traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.00. 895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.71 and a 200-day moving average of $286.21.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

