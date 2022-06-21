Gary Copperud Purchases 150,000 Shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Stock

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) CEO Gary Copperud acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,348. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. BT Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.
BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.19%.
BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BT Brands (BTBD)
