Gary Copperud Purchases 150,000 Shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Stock

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) CEO Gary Copperud acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,348. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. BT Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BT Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTBD Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of BT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

