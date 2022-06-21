Gavin Wallace Hewitt Acquires 23,541 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt bought 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £14,830.83 ($18,166.13).
Artisanal Spirits stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 63.50 ($0.78). 70,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,844. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of £44.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About Artisanal Spirits (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.