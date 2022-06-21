Gavin Wallace Hewitt Acquires 23,541 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt bought 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £14,830.83 ($18,166.13).

Artisanal Spirits stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 63.50 ($0.78). 70,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,844. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.47). The firm has a market cap of £44.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

