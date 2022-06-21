GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier Buys 500 Shares

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$718,080.
Shares of TSE GDI traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,471. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.19.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0499998 EPS for the current year.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
